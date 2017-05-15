Hearts coach Frank Nuttall warns against complacency after flawless first round finish
Hearts of Oak coach Frank Elliot Nuttall has expressed delight with his charges convincing win over Liberty Professionals but cautioned them against complacency as the first round comes to a close.
The Phobians delivered a scintillating performance at the Karl Reinhorf Park in week 15 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday as they thump Liberty Professionals 3-0 courtesy a brace from captain Thomas Abbey and Cosmos Dauda to end the host unbeaten record in the campaign.
“A great game, good we won all three points, we played well and deserved the points,” says Nuttall.
“My boys are focused now and it is important we must avoid being complacent in our remaining matches."
“They are 15 more matches to go in the second round and we must player better than this, it is still a long way to go.”
The League is expected to go on break and resume in two weeks time.