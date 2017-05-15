Hearts coach Frank Nuttall warns against complacency after flawless first round finish

Hearts of Oak coach Frank Elliot Nuttall has expressed delight with his charges convincing win over Liberty Professionals but cautioned them against complacency as the first round comes to a close.

The Phobians delivered a scintillating performance at the Karl Reinhorf Park in week 15 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday as they thump Liberty Professionals 3-0 courtesy a brace from captain Thomas Abbey and Cosmos Dauda to end the host unbeaten record in the campaign.

“A great game, good we won all three points, we played well and deserved the points,” says Nuttall.