Hearts midfielder Winful Cobbinah eyes big Europe move

The 24-year-old silky midfielder has been one of the top performers in the ongoing Ghana Premier League since he rejoined Hearts of Oak from a short stint in Saudi Arabia.

Hearts of Oak midfield enforcer Winful Cobbinah says he wants to secure a big move to Europe when the Ghana Premier League season ends.

Cobbinah's scintillating form has not gone unnoticed after earning a place in Black Stars B squad and Black Stars 30-man squad for next month's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia and the double international friendlies against USA and Mexico.

Speaking to the media after the Black Stars B friendly stalemate with Benin, Cobbinah says he wants to use his form for the Phobians as a launchpad to secure himself a big contract in Europe in the summer.

“Yes ever since I came back to Hearts of Oak things have been going on well for me, I am impressed with my performance."

“I hope I keep this kind of performance and hope I get a good deal in Europe."

“It is every player’s dream to play at the highest level in Europe and so I will keep working harder and hope to get a good deal in Europe.”