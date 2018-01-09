Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Hearts of Oak budding hitman Philip Heymann vows to work hard

Published on: 09 January 2018

Hearts of Oak rising star Philip Heymann has underlined the importance of working hard to remain a core part of the first team in the coming campaign.

Heymann, who netted 14 goals for the Hearts of Oak's feeder side, Auroras FC, during the third-tier league campaign last term, was handed his debut in the 1-0 win over Karela United in the GHALCA G-8 tournament opener last Saturday.

The budding poacher played for 10 minutes after replacing Cosmos Dauda and he could not hide his joy for the chance to play for the first team.

“I felt extremely happy that I got the opportunity to play for the first team,” the young striker told accraheartsofoaksc.com

“Even making the final list for the match made me so glad and getting the chance to play even made it sweeter for me.

“I played for a few minutes but it felt so good and cool. I want to work extremely hard to be considered for selection again and I will be very happy to get another chance again.”

He concluded: “I am very grateful to the technical team, particularly coach Frank Nuttall, for the chance he gave me last Saturday. I promise to work harder and make all of them proud.”

