Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttal backs under-fire striker Cosmos Dauda ahead of the season

Heart of Oak Coach Frank Nuttal has indicated that Cosmos Dauda will play a significant role in his team in the forthcoming campaign, notwithstanding the striker's underwhelming form last term.

Cosmos joined the Phobians two seasons ago from Tudu Mighty Jet and went on to enjoy a superlative debut season as he ended the campaign as their top scorer.

But the Nigerian import endured a torrid time last season, where he spent large part of the campaign on the substitute bench following the emergence of Thomas Abbey and Kwame Kizito.

The 24-year-old, however, came alive in the side's 1-0 victory against Karela United in the opening fixture of the GHALCA G-8 tournament as he set up Isaac Mensah's goal.

And according to Nuttall, Cosmos certainly has the quality of good striker and will have enough time for him this season. After their match against Karela FC, Nuttall said:

“Cosmos did very well, he has played many games recently and he takes lots of abuse from center backs which is overlooked by officials."

“Apart from that he has lead the line well and has got lots of power and he had three goal scoring opportunities and provided the assists for Isaac Mensah to score."

“The media might have agenda and critisize players but I would have to protect the agenda of players and certainly I have got lots of time for Cosmos and he’s very much part of my plans for next season,” Nuttal said.

