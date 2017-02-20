Hearts of Oak held at home, Kotoko secure vital point and Aduana too strong for Sharks…

Week Two of the league started on Saturday when Ashanti Gold welcomed Great Olympics to the Len Clay stadium.

Great Olympics coach, Godwin Attram tried his best impression of Antonio Conte with a 3-4-3 formation. The wonder club had Hearts of Oak’s legend Dan Quaye as their captain. He is not the only veteran of the team. They had Osei Boateng in post. Dan Quaye, Osei Boateng together with their coach, Attram were team mates when Ghana's U-17 team Black Satellite lost to Ronaldinho's Brazil in the final of Egypt 1997.

The two teams sold out a very good game. It was no surprise to see the game produce 4 goals. The heroes of the day were Ashanti Gold's Hans Kwofie and Amos Addai. The latter produced a hat-trick of assist for the former to hit the first hat-trick of the season within only 8 minutes, 38,41 and 46.

Abel Manomey's 65th minute goal from a goal keeping blunder proved to be only a consolation at full time as the game ended 3-1 in favour of the Miners.

Out of the five Sunday games, 2 finished barren.

At the Nduom Stadium, Elmina Sharks played host to Aduana in their first ever appearance in the Ghana Premier League. The newly completed stadium was packed with a charged atmosphere.

Aduana would silence the home fans with a Godfred Saka free kick on the 28th minute. The goal was somewhat controversial as there were doubts the ball had crossed the goal line.

The Ogya boys were able to defend their first half lead to record their 2nd win in the league, 2 wins in 2 games to send them top of the league.

At the Red Bull Arena, a first half goal from Gideon Waja and a second from Togolese International Komlan Agbegniedan in the second half were enough to secure WAFA all 3 points against Ebusua Dwarfs.

The Crabs had Joseph Esso and Albert Hammond sent off in a game to forget.

Berekum Chelsea and Asante Kotoko played out an entertaining draw at the Golden City Park. The result leaves Kotoko with 4 points from a possible 6, enough to keep them 2nd on the log.

At the Accra Sports Stadium Hearts of Oaks played their second successive goalless draw game. The Phobias couldn't break a resilient Medeama side. The new Scottish coach of Hearts of Oaks would be worried after 180 minutes of league game without a goal.

Liberty Professionals left it late against regional rivals Inter Allies at the Dansoman Carl Reindolf Park.

With 6 minutes to full time the game was barren but two quick goals from Bernard Arthur and Gerald Arkson in the 83rd and 84th minutes respectively gave Liberty their first win in the league.

Bechem United Vs Tema Youths has been postponed due to the former's CAF Confederations Cup game

Bolga Allstars Vs Wa Allstars will come on at a later date with the defending champions' CAF Champions League engagement.

20016/17 GHANA PREMIER LEAGUE WEEK 2 RESULTS

Ashanti Gold [3 - 1] Great Olympics

38' [1 - 0] Hans Kwofie

41' [2 - 0] Hans Kwofie

46' [3 - 0] Hans Kwofie

65' [3 - 1] Abel Manomey

Liberty Professionals [2 - 0] Inter Allies

83' [1 - 0] Bernard Arthur

84' [2 - 0] Gerald Arkson

Elmina Sharks [0 - 1] Aduana Stars

28' Godfred Saka

Hearts Of Oaks [0 - 0] Medeama SC

WAFA [2 - 0] Ebusua Dwarfs

40' [1 - 0] Gideon Waja

80' [2 - 0] Komlan Agbegniedan

Berekum Chelsea [0 - 0] Asante Kotoko

Bechem United P-P Tema Youths

Bolga Allstars P-P Wa Allstars

TOP SCORERS CHART

Hans Kwofie ( Ashanti Gold ) - 3

Albert Hammond (Ebusua Dwarfs) - 2

Yakubu Mohammed (Asante Kotoko) - 2

Joseph Esso (Dwarfs) - 1

Waheed Issahaku (Bolga Allstars) - 1

Benjamin Eshun (Liberty Professionals) - 1

Derrick Sasraku (Aduana Stars) - 1

Bernard Ofori (Medeama SC) - 1

Theophilous Ogoe (Tema Youths) - 1

Joseph Bentil (Tema Youths) - 1

Evans Obeng ( Berekum Chelsea) - 1

Gideon Waja ( WAFA) - 1

Komlan Agbegniedan (WAFA) - 1

Godfred Saka ( Aduana Stars) - 1

Bernard Arthur ( Liberty Professionals) - 1

Gerald Arkson ( Liberty Professionals) - 1

Abel Manomey ( Great Olympics) - 1

By Akromah Hawk

