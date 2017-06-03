Hearts of Oak midfielder Leonard Tawiah credits coach Nuttall for improved form

Hearts of Oak defensive midfielder Leonard Tawiah has thanked Frank Nuttall for giving him the opportunity to play, adding that the Scot is the reason behind his top form.

The combative midfielder picked up a double award in the last game against Liberty Professionals, winning the official NASCO man-of-the-match and the club’s maiden FERO MOBILE man-of-the-match award after exhibiting his best performance of the season yet-far.

Tawiah has played in the last seven games of the club having been on the sideline from the previous 11 games of the club but he was at his exhilarating best in the 3-0 win over Liberty and was superb once again in the draw with the Dansoman-based side last Sunday.

“I am grateful to coach Frank Nuttall for the opportunity he has given me,” the soft-spoken midfielder told the club's website.

''I was not involved at the beginning but I kept working hard waiting for my opportunity. Coach Nuttall gave me the chance against Sporting Mirren and I was happy when he put me back in against Bolgatanga Stars.

''Coach gave me a lot of confidence because he trusted in me and all I had to do was to pay back the trust on the field of play. I am forever grateful to him for giving me the chance and I will always thank him for believing in me.

''We are still working as a team. We have not reached or hit top form but we are working towards that; the technical team having been doing great work on us and the fans have to be patient because we will hit top form soon.''

