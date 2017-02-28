Hearts of Oak players adapting to my style, says new coach Frank Nuttall

Hearts of Oak players are adapting to new system, according to new coach Frank Nuttall who is keen to guide the Phobians to success on his debut season.

Nuttal supervised his first win – 1-0 against league champions WA All Stars – as Hearts manager over the weekend and was pleased with performance but wants his charges to be consistent.

“I can say the players are adapting to my style of play slowly, and you can see the difference over the course of the four games, and they have improved over the course of the four games and most people will agree with that.

“But of course, we have to be consistent so that we keep improving as we go on,” Nuttall said.

The win over Wa All Stars has seen Hearts rise to third on the league log after match day four, and will be hoping to record second successive victory at Dormaa.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)