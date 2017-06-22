Hearts of Oak players owed FOUR months salary

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak are in a financial quagmire after failing to pay outstanding salary of players running into four months, it has been claimed in the local media.

The players are reportedly agitated over the development which threatens their Premier League title ambition this season.

Circling reports have claimed coach Frank Nuttall had to step in forestall players' protest last week.

The players had threatened to boycott training over the unpaid entitlements.

Hearts are third on the Ghana Premier League table with 30 points, six adrift of leaders WAFA.

