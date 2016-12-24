Hearts of Oak set to appoint Romanian Cioaba Aristica as new coach

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak are set to appoint Romanian coach Cioaba Aristica as their new manager in the coming hours.

The Phobians have settled on the impressive former Aduana Stars coach after perusing more than 100 CV of foreign coaches who applied for the post.

Ex-Medeama coach Tom Strand as well as former Aristica were the front-runners for the job after the Accra-based club examined the CV.

Montenegrin Milisav Bogdanovic was also among the favourites but they have settled for the Romanian because of his quick understanding of the difficulties coaching African clubs.

Insiders have told Ghana's leading football news outlet that they have offered a contract to the Romanian and he is likely to accept the offer.

Aristica had a stellar campaign with the Dormaa-based last season and led them to finish second in the title race.

Hearts are yet to appoint a substantive head coach but recently named Henry Wellington, who guided the club in the just concluded GHALCA six tournament, as assistant trainer.

