Hearts of Oak troubles deepen as defender Anthony Nimo tenders in transfer request

The woes of indignant Accra Hearts of Oak have been deepened as defender Anthony Nimo has tendered in a transfer request calling for mutual termination of his contract.

Nimo who has a splendid season with Liberty Professionals before joining Hearts of Oak last season claims he is not happy at the club and wants to leave now.

The defender cited personal reasons for requesting to be out of the club but the club is yet to respond to his request.

"I have tendered in a transfer request based on personal reasons. But I have also made the reasons known to the club,” he told FOX FM in Kumasi.

Anthony Nimo has not reported to training since the club begun the preseason training for the coming season.

Nimo's transfer request makes him the third player after Bright Lukman and Samuel Akurugu earlier requested to be transfered.

Lukman's requested was reportedly turned down while Akurugu was granted to leave.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

