'Hearts of Oak will clinch the G-8 trophy,' claims Medeama star

Medeama SC midfielder Agyei Boakye has tipped Hearts of Oak to lift this year's GHALCA G-8 trophy at the expense of Dreams FC on Sunday.

Dreams FC overcame Medeama SC 6-5 on penalties in the semifinals of the competition at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Thursday to set up a final clash against Hearts of Oak.

Having faced both Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC in the the competition, Medeama midfielder Agyei Boakye believes the Phobians will prove to be tough customers for the Premier League newcomers in the final showdown on Sunday.

“After playing Hearts and Dream I can predict Hearts of Oak will beat Dreams FC to win the G8 trophy. Though we beat Hearts by 2:0 because they play with experience and play hard football,” Medeama’s Agyei Boakye told Aseda FM.

Hearts will be hoping to win a second trophy in less than a month after beating rivals Asante Kotoko for the Ghana at 60 trophy.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)