Hull City midfielder Elmohamady backs Uganda to be surprise package at AFCON

Egypt midfielder Ahmed Elmohamady is tipping Uganda to surprise many at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The 29-year-old, who plays for English side Hull City, believes the Cranes won't be pushovers.

The East Africans are expected to give stiff opposition to Egypt, Ghana and Mali in group D.

And the midfielder reckons Uganda will tough customers.

“Uganda is doing well,” the Hull City player said in an interview with CNN, “They are a good team, they have a good manager (Serbian coach Micho Sredojevic), and no one expects them to do well.

“They are in our group (along with Ghana and Mali). They are going to be a surprise in the competition.”

“This is going to be important for us,” said the defender.

“After all these things, and not qualifying for the last three Africa Cup of Nations, all the people in Egypt are looking forward to having their national team back in the tournament.

“We are there to win the cup, not to just to play and go back to Egypt. We want to show everyone what we have got. I’m looking forward to it; I feel we are going to win this cup.” Egypt last won the title in 2010.

