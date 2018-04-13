I will not hesitate to vote against Nyantakyi if.. Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Former Sports Minister Hon. Nii Lante Vanderpuye seems not have gotten over his tiff with the Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, after his latest declaration that he would vote against latter in the 2019 Ghana FA election.

Nyantakyi made a bold statement last year that he will not seek re-election when his tenure in 2019 after assuming office since 2005.

Following Nyantakyi's declaration, his vice, George Afriyie also announced his intention to contest for the top position in 2019 during his 50th birthday anniversary at the Mensvic Hotel.

Several leading members of the Executive Committee of the nation's football association are reported to be urging the Wa All Stars bankroller to change his mind and contest for the election.

However, Hon. Nii Lante Vanderpuye, who had a cold relationship with the GFA during his tenure as the Sports Minister, says he would not think twice when voting against Nyantakyi in 2019 if he had a mandate.

“If I have a vote, I will not think a minute but will vote against President Nyantakyi. My decision will not be based on personality but under his watch, our football has dropped drastically,” Hon. Nii Lante told Happy FM.

When asked how he will take it should the FA president rescind his decision not to contest again in the 2019 elections he said,

“I will be much surprised if Nyantakyi rescinds his decision not to contest the GFA presidential position in 2019. If he stands by his word, it will save him some dignity.”

He further advised voters of the football Association that, “Before anyone votes, we must think of how the football is faring now and the level we want to take our football. Voting shouldn’t be based on the relationship but based on competencies of the respective contestants but was quick to add that, President Nyantakyi has shown that he has lost his focus and hence must bow out.”

