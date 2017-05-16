"I'm the best GPL player of the first round, declares Hearts captain Thomas Abbey

Hearts of Oak captain Thomas Abbey has declared himself as the Best Player of the Ghana Premier League after the first round.

Abbey, who has gradually endeared himself as a linchpin of the club, holds that his performance in the first round of the league puts him ahead as the best player so far.

Speaking on Happy FM, Thomas Abbey believes his performances in the first stanza of the campaign to help Hearts into 3rd spot warrants him the best player accolade.

“I rate myself as the best player for the first round. I worked really hard and played my heart out. Everyone who watched me play in the first round will attest to the fact that I deserve this accolade.” Abbey told.

“I’ll choose Vincent Atingah as the Best Defender for the first round and I choose myself as the Best Midfielder while I pick Nicholas Gyan as the Best Striker. For the Best coach of the first, I think my coach Frank Nuttal stands tall.” Thomas Abbey added.

