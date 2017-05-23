Impressive Ghana defender Andy Yiadom named in Championship team of the season

Ghana defender Andy Yiadon has seen his remarkable season with Barnsley rewarded after being named in the Championship team of the season.

The 25-year-old defender was voted by his team mates as the best player in the club in the just ended season.

His work at Barnsley was also rewarded with a call up to Ghana’s national team that played at the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

An unfortunate ankle injury ruled him out of the last five games of the season but the Ghanaian had done enough to merit a place in the whoscored.com Championship team of the season.

He played in 32 league games despite missing 5 weeks due to his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations.

By Rahman Osman

Follow on twitter @iamrahmanosman

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)