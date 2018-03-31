In-form Dreams FC forward Sharani Zuberu targets Hearts of Oak scalp

Dreams FC forward Sharani Zuberu is optimistic of their chances of beating Hearts of Oak in Week 4 of the Ghana Premier League.

The in-form Dawu-based side will lock horns with the Phobians on Match Day 4 of the ongoing campaign at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday.

And Zuberu, who has been one of the most exciting players in the ongoing Ghana Premier League, insists they have what it takes to overcome the league giants, though he pointed that the game will not come cheap.

"It is going to be a tough game for us, we beat them in the top eight and they are in for a revenge. Also, they are not faring well this season and they will want to beat us to get on track. However, is a must win game for us and we will beat them to maintain our winning streak," he told Footballmadeinghana.com

"Personally it has been a perfect start for me in the top-flight. This was what I wanted. Is a dream start for me and I hope to continue."

Sharani further posited he is enjoying the premiership debut but indicated that it's thougher than the second-tier league.

"The Ghana Premiership is a tough league and the tempo is very high. My desire to play at the highest level has been my motivation in this first season in the elite division."

He has won two man of the match accolades out of the three games he's played for the 'Still Believers' in the ongoing campaign.

Dreams FC are third on the league log with seven points whilst Hearts of Oak are 7th with four points.

