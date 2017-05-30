In-form Kotoko attacker Baba Mahama credits goal against Tema Youth to coach Polack

Asante Kotoko midfielder Baba Mahama has attributed his Ghana Premier League Week 16 goal against Tema Youth to coach Steve Polack’s tactical lessons at training.

Baba, whose sublime strike against the Harbour Boys on Sunday at the Tema Sports Stadium ended the Porcupine Warriors nine-match winless streak has credited the goal to Steve Polack’s tactical lecture at Adako Jachie training ground.

“It’s not easy to score. It’s all down to God, hard work, training and the coach’s tactical lessons on how to place the ball into the net. It’s his instructions that has improved me, my teammates and the entire team,” says the number 10 shirted attacker.

“I want to tell the fans to be patient with us. Things have started picking up and we will turn things around.”

Kotoko will hope for more of Baba Mahama’s blissful moment when they welcome Great Olympics to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on match day 17.

