Inter Allies appoint Togolese Fazazi Adam as Youth Team coach

Inter Allies have appointed Togolese Fazizi Adam as the club's developmental coach.

The former Togo Under-20 coach is expected to groom the next generation of stars for the club.

Adam is touted as a talent spotter and will use his vast experienced to tap into the club.

“I want to give myself a different challenge that is why I chose to come to Ghana, I’m happy to be here and I like the program presented to me,” he told the club's website

“I met the leaders of Inter Allies and they explained a lot of things to me. I believe they have a good project and their goal is to develop players and give them opportunity.”

“I will try to do my best and help the team.”

The foreigner has coached several teams in his native Togo including ASFOSA ASKO, Angers and Maranatha.

By Patrick Akoto

