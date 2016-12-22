Inter Allies coach Prince Owusu believes Jay Jay Okocha's visit can boost his players

Inter Allies coach Prince Owusu says the visit by African legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha to the club's training ground could impact positively on his squad.

Okocha, who was on a StarTimes/Bundesliga Legends tour, shared ideas and advised the players on how to advance their careers.

''I think it was an inspirational thing that happened to the team on Monday when Okocha came around,'' Owusu told club's website.

''The boys are young guys growing up and they need such things, I can tell you that when Okocha left, the boys were really touched.

''It was a very good experience for the boys and the team and a very big opportunity for us to have him around.''

