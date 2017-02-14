Inter Allies coach Prince Owusu targets Top 4 place this term

Inter Allies coach Prince Owusu has targeted a Top 4 finish in the Ghana Premier League.

''I will say to finish in the top 4, this is my main objective and that is the target I have set for myself and my team,'' Owusu said in a post-match interview.

''This will begin when we take on Hearts of Oak on Monday. A big game to have as your first game, it is indeed a big test for me, but for me to meet my target I just have to beat Hearts of Oak here on Monday.''

