Inter Allies midfielder Isaac Twum backs new coach Prince Owusu to succeed

Inter Allies midfielder Isaac Twum believes coach Prince Owusu is the best man for the job after his training sessions.

Twum and his teammates have fallen in love with Owusu's training methods and have bought into his philosophy.

Owusu was appointed this season after leaving Medeama bizarrely following a clash with the supporters.

''You could see we're having a new coach who just came in. With the kind of training he is putting up, I think we're well prepared for the season and with the tactics he is going to play, I think it will help a lot,'' Twum said.

''Coach Owusu is different, it's up to us the player to push harder to catch up with his philosophy.''

Twum did not really have a flying debut campaign at the club after scoring two goals in 24 appearances.

