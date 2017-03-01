Inter Allies newboy Kwame Antwi Amoako revels in debut goal

Inter Allies midfielder Kwame Antwi Amoako was thrilled to score his first goal for the ‘Eleven Is To One’ at the weekend in the Ghana Premier League.

The new signing scored in the first half to help Inter Allies seal a 2-1 win over Ebusua Dwarfs.

''Regarding my goal, obviously I’m delighted with the goal as we won against a difficult team,'' he told www.interalliesfc.com

“The team has a big room for new players to settle and it’s helping, everyone is working hard and this win will bring more victories.''

Amoako has featured in 3 of the 4 league matches played so far.

