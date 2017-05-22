Inter Allies part ways with Sulley Mohammed-Report

Inter Allies have mutually terminated the contract of striker Sulley Mohammed, according to media reports.

The former King Faisal’s forward signed a three-year deal with the Eleven is to One side in the 2015/16 season but the two parties have now agreed to part ways after the player failed to hold down a regular spot in the team.

Despite enjoying a number of appearances in his maiden season with the club, Sulley has found himself on the fringes this term after failing to kick a ball in the first half of the season.

Sulley scored just a goal in as many games for the side in last season's Ghana Premier League.

