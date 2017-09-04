Inter Allies replaces head coach Prince Owusu with Karim Zito to save Premier League campaign

Inter Allies FC have asked head coach Prince Owusu to step aside for the rest of the season, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

He is replaced by former Asante Kotoko SC coach Abdul Karim Zito for the remainder of the season as the Eleven Is To One outfit target survival.

The La-based side are currently lying 13th on the league table with only one point above the relegation zone.

The former Dreams FC coach was introduced to the team on Monday afternoon at training.

