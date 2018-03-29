Inter Allies star Baffour Gyawu revels in man of the match award

Inter Allies midfielder Joseph Baffour Gyawu says ''he is excited'' to have been adjudged Man of the Match in his side's 2-0 Ghana Premier League win over Liberty Professionals.

The mercurial enforcer was the standout player as Inter Allies won their second game of the season against a struggling Liberty at the Cape Coast.

Gyawu who was making his first full start of the season scored grabbed all two goals for Capelli Boys.

“It is a good game for me and I really enjoyed it. I am excited with my man of the match award, I hope to continue to help my club ” Gyawu told footballmadeinghana.com

“We are playing well and we hope to even improve more, the season is still young so there are better days ahead,”

Gyawu joined Inter Allies from Kpando Heart of Lions in the 2018 Ghana transfer window and is gradually warming himself into the team.

He has previously featured for Spartak Jumala in Latvia.

