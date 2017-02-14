Inter Allies striker Ropapa Mensah hails promising start against Hearts of Oak

Inter Allies striker Ropapa Mensah thought his side gave a good account of the themselves in the 0-0 draw with Hearts of Oak on Monday.

''It is a promising start to the season on a collective level and one we can always build on,'' he said.

''It is a derby against one of the biggest in Ghana and Africa at large and I think it is a very good test for us as a team.

''We can still do better than we did against Hearts and as a young team I think it is a springboard.''

