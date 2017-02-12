Inter Allies unveil new jerseys for the season

Inter Allies FC have unveiled their new playing kits for the 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League season.

The new kits are manufactured by American company Capelli Sport and will be worn for the first time against Hearts of Oak on Monday.

The manufacturer in conjunction with the management of Inter Allies chose Dormant Red as the principal color for the team.

The new jersey will have the team’s logo pictured on the left front of the shirt, the Capelli Sport logo embossed at the right side.

The relentless spirit and unmatched championships evolve with the launch of a technically advanced new Inter Allies team kit.

The jersey will be worn throughout all official club competitions and will be switched to the alternate jersey if it clashes with an opponent in away matches.

