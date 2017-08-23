Istanbul Basaksehir ace Joseph Attamah returns to Ghana squad for 2018 World Cup qualifiers

In-form Turkey-based defender Joseph Larweh Attamah has been recalled for the Black Stars double-header against Congo next month for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The 22-year-old was one of the brightest Ghanaian players in Europe last season after helping Istanbul Basaksehir finished second on the Turkish Super Lig.

Attamah was part of former coach Avram Grant's provisional list to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon but missed out on the final 23-man squad.

He has been consistent for Istanbul Basaksehir in the UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds and the domestic campaign.

Ghana will host the Red Devils at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, 1 September before travelling to Brazzaville for the return leg four days later.

