Italian-born Ghanaian forward Gullit Asante Okyere has signed a two-year contract extension with Serie C side AS Giana Erminio.

Okyere will now stay at the club until June 30, 2019 after the renewal.

He joined the side from Serie D side Grumellese.

He has scored seven goals in the league, one in the Italian Cup and one in the playoffs.

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)