Japanese trainer Kenichi Yatsuhashi excited to have landed Inter Allies coaching job

Japanese trainer Kenichi Yatsuhashi is not just amused that he's landed a new job but the former Hearts man is excited for his return to the Ghana Premier League.

Kenichi, who has been clubless for over a year after cutting his ties with Nigerian Side Ifenyi Ubah, was named the head coach of Tema-based Inter Allies FC about a month ago.

Following his appointment as the head coach of the Eleven Is To One, the fascinating trainer says he is overjoyed with his return into the Ghanaian terrain.

"I feel very excited and happy to be back to coach Inter Allies. I live this country (Ghana) and I had a good time when I was here the last time.

"But I always feel it was unfinished so I think I must finish well and I hope that it's not only one season.

"I want to start with the preseason and finish the season successfully and connect to the future," Kenichi told the Graphic Sports.

The former Hearts of Oak coach has already started training with Inter Allies to prepare a winsome side ahead of the February kickoff of the Ghana Premier League.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)