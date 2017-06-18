Jerry Akaminko grateful to Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah for reviving international career

Turkey-based defender Jerry Akaminko is very grateful to Black Stars head coach Kwasi Appiah for reviving his international career after first call-up in 1103 days.

The 29-year-old joined the Black Stars for the first time in 3 years after he suffered a career-threatening injury on duty with Ghana prior to the 2014 World Cup.

The former Heart of Lions defender twisted his ankle at the De Kuip in Rotterdam as Ghana lost 1-0 to the Netherlands on May 31, 2014,(3 years 0 months 7 days) ruling him out of the tournament in Brazil.

After sitting out for almost a year, he returned to the bench for Eskisehirspor in 2015.Two years on and Akaminko has worked himself into contention earning surprised invitation from Kwasi Appiah – who was reappointed in April.

“I want to really thank him [Kwesi Appiah] for bringing me back [to the Black Stars],” he told FootballMadeInGhana.com.

“It may be coincidence that he was the one who handed me my first call up to the team but I think it is divine.

“I really want to thank him for the opportunity again and we hope for the best.”

Akaminko was however an unused substitute in the 5-0 win over Ethiopia in Ghana’s opening 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier despite making several changes to the ‘template’ line up employed by Avram Grant.

