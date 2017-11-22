John Painstil lifts lid on 2006 World Cup controversial Israel flag celebration

Former Ghana international John Paintsil has revealed the reasons behind his controversial Israel flag jubilation at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany.

The 36-year-old defender pulled out an Israel flag to join in celebrations after Ghana beat Czech Republic at the World Cup in Germany, leaving many fans criticizing the player for inciting divisiveness.

But the former Fulham FC right back has revealed that it was a show of appreciation for the clubs he played for in Israel before the World Cup.

”I played for two clubs in Israeal, Hapoel Tel Aviv and Meccabi Tel Aviv, though they are rivals, when it came to the World Cup because I was part of the Ghanaian team both clubs came together with the Ghanaian flag to lead me to the airport as I was leaving for the World Cup,” he said on Kwese TV’s Home Run show. “Even in Germany they were there with the Ghanaian flag,” he added.

“So I picked the flag all the way from Israel that when I get there and things went well I will also show appreciation to them.”

He added, “I didn’t know it was going to hurt but I am somebody who becomes emotional if I hurt somebody but when it happened I was hurt.”

Painstil moved to England from Israel, where he played for West Ham, Fulham and Leicester City.

The former Berekum Arsenal player is now working on attaining his coaching Licenses after a brief spell as assistant manager of South Africa side Kaizer Chiefs.

