Jonathan Mensah debuts for Columbus Crew in pre season draw; Harrison Afful captains Black & Gold

Published on: 23 February 2017
Jonathan Mensah in action for Columbus Crew.

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah made his debut for Columbus Crew on Wednesday in their 1-1 draw with Charleston Battery at MUSC Health Stadium in Charleston, S.C.

Charleston's Forrest Lasso opened with a 25th minute headed corner kick before Crew SC second-half substitute Nicolai Naess' well-placed free kick led to an own goal.

Mensah was one of the seven players including compatriot Harrison Afful who were making their first starts of the 2017 pre season.

Afful wore the captain's armband for the first 45 minutes.

