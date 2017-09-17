Joseph Paintsil continues fine form for Ferencvarosi in win over Honved

Ghanaian youngster Joseph Paintsil continued his fairytale European stint in Hungary as he scored again for Ferencvarosi in their 3-1 win over Honved.

Ferencvarosi needed just six minutes to open the scoring as Roland Varga put them ahead after he planted his header underneath the cross bar.

Paintsil, who scored on his debut for the club last week, was against it as he powered home his side's second of the match in the 33rd minute.

Honved pulled a goal back in the 48th minute through Davide Lanzafame but Varga quenched their comeback dreams with his second strike of the day.

Paintsil lasted 77 minutes.

