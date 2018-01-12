Karela United captain William Opoku says there's so much to learn ahead of upcoming season

Karela United captain William Opoku believes they have so much to learn if they are to succeed in the forthcoming Ghana Premier League campaign.

The Ghana Premier League greenhorns duly dispatched Ebusua Dwarfs 4-0 in the second round of fixtures in the ongoing GHALCA G-8 tournament at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Thursday.

The victory restored the Enzema-based side's hopes in the competition after losing their opening game 1-0 to giants Hearts of Oak.

But despite their overwhelming win against Ebusua Dwarfs, captain Opoku says they have a lot more to work do to become a strong team in the coming season.

“When we went to the training, we corrected the mistakes that happened in the last game and it accounted for our win," he said in a post-match interview.

“We’ve a lot more to do, this is a preseason game and we’re learning."

Karela will face leaders Medeama in the last round of group matches on Sunday.

