Karim Zito scoffs at calls Dreams FC players lack experience for Ghana top-flight

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has rejected suggestions his players lack the requisite experience for the Ghana Premier League.

This was after their 1-0 defeat to Hearts of Oak at the Cape Coast Stadium.

''What's the meaning of experience? It's something you've done and you're doing it again,'' Zito said at the post-match conference.

''It's not lack of experience. This was the same players when things were tough against Wa All Stars, they won.

''Again, the same players that won the GHALCA G-8. I'm telling you, this my house and my players are experienced.

''Remember it was Accra Hearts of Oak and we were playing away. You can't go to someone’s home and take whatever you want.

''We had several opportunities except that we couldn't make it count and Hearts made use of theirs. We’ve been beaten and we've accepted.''

