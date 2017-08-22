Kevin-Prince Boateng reiterates belief in new club Eintracht Frankfurt after Sunday's debut

Ghana forward Kevin Prince-Boateng has reiterated his belief that his new side Eintracht Frankfurt will come good in the Bundesliga after making his debut over the weekend against SC Freiburg.

The 30-year-old, who joined the Eagles from Spanish outfit UD Las Palmas last week, came off the bench in place of Daichi Kamada after 67 minutes in their 0-0 stalemate with SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga opener at the Schwarzwald-Stadion.

The former AC Milan ace took to twitter in the aftermath of the game and expressed his confidence that a bit more attacking finesse could signal a massive improvement for the club in the season.

"Defensively, we've been very strong," said Prince Boateng.

"If we convert chances in front of goal, we can achieve a lot this season."

"Let's start this new chapter, I'm ready!" Prince had written on his @KPBofficial Twitter handle before his debut. "Thank you Eintracht for the warm welcome.

https://twitter.com/KPBofficial/status/898833780068241408

"[I] will wear the [Eagle] with honour on my chest!"

Boateng will hope to build on his remarkable last season's performance for Frankfurt after scoring 10 goals in 28 appearances for Las Palmas in the Spanish Laliga.

