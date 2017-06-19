Kingsley Sarfo’s move to Malmo in the balance after stalled negotiation

Ghanaian youngster Kingsley Sarfo’s move to Malmo is still hanging in the balance after negotiations stalled.

Representative of the 22-year-old has held advanced talks with Malmo with a deal expected to have been confirmed in over the weekend.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands that his club want to insert a buy back clause that could see the player return if he fails to make the grade at Malmo.

Sarfo turned down the request to play for Ghana after he was handed a call-up by coach Kwesi Appiah.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)