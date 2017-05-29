Kotoko coach Pollack praises players for breaking their backs for Tema Youth win

Asante Kotoko coach Steve Pollack is delighted his side's hard work in training culminated in the 1-0 over Tema Youth on the road.

It was the first win for the Porcupine Warriors in eight matches and also the first for the Englishman on his league debut.

Midfielder Baba Mahama scored the only goal in the second half.

''Great performance, we have been training very hard for the past one week, very intensive one I must say,'' he told the media.

''We have prepared very well for the game, it was an exciting game from both teams, but I think the better team won.

''We dominated the game and I must applaud by boys for the good mentality they showed.

''Right from the blast of the referee’s whistle they gave in everything and showed they need the victory more.''

