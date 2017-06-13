Kotoko coach Steve Polack content with team's performance in Aduana stalemate

Asante Kotoko coach Steve Polack says he is delighted with his side's performance against Aduana Stars in week 18 of the Ghana Premier League at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Monday.

The Porcupine Warriors earned a vital point against the high flying Ogya Boys, who are yet to lose a game at their stomping ground in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.

Speaking to reporters in the aftermath of the game, Polack expressed his delight with the outcome of the results.

“To be honest, I think it’s difficult for both teams,if you look at the condition of the pitch, We wanted to play football and its very hard to play when the condition of pitches are not at the level."

“We went down to ten men and am proud of my players with the way they played in the last 20 minutes as we did last week. We’re heading in the right direction, to get a draw here is not an easy place to get any points at all, so am very pleased overall,” Polack said in a post match interview.

