Kotoko coach Steve Polack still confident of league title success despite WAFA setback

Asante Kotoko head coach Steve Polack is upbeat about his team's chances of lifting this season's Ghana Premier League title despite their setback at WAFA on Wednesday.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered their xx defeat of the campaign at the Sogakofe Red Bull Arena on Wednesday when they lost 2-0 to WAFA in an outstanding fixture of the Ghana Premier League.

Two second half goals from Prince Ampem and Daniel Lomotey was enough to secure all three points for WAFA as they reclaim top spot to go ten points clear of Asante Kotoko who are occupying 4th position on the log with six games to end the season.

However, coach Polack believes his charges are not out of the race to clinch the title yet, claiming that the remaining fixtures will decide the outcome.

"There are four teams in the race, Aduana, Hearts, WAFA and us and i think we all have an equal chance of winning it," he said

"Looking at the fixtures we are not playing anybody in the top four but they are going to play among themselves so let's see how it goes."

