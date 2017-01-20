Kotoko deputy coach Michael Osei rubbishes Abeiku Ainooson release reports

Asante Kotoko deputy coach has rubbished reports that the Porcupine Warriors will be releasing hardworking defender Abeiku Ainooson following the signing of former King Faisal captain Awudu Nafiu.

Reports in the local media have suggested that the Reds will be ending their marriage with the former New Edubiase captain but the assistant coach who until recently was the acting head coach says such reports are false.

“It’s not true we are releasing Abeiku Ainooson. Such reports are lies. We have six center backs now and before the season starts, we will shape them. But for Abeiku, he is an integral part of the team’s agenda for next season and will not be released as reported,” Michael Osei told GHANAsoccernet.com in an interview.

Ainooson was forced to join demoted Dreams FC on loan last season after returning from Sudanese Club Al Hilal.

The arrival of Awudu Nafiu means Kotoko will now have six center backs including Ahmed Adams, Abeiku Ainooson, Osei Agyemang, Evans Quao and Ohene Brenya.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

