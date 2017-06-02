Kotoko new recruit Saddick Adams insists he's not under pressure to deliver

Asante Kotoko new signing Saddick Adams insists he won't buckle under the weight of expectation.

The 27-year-old has been brought in to help solve their scoring crisis.

The Porcupine Warriors have struggled to score goals in recent games amid the burden of expectation on the several stars brought in at the start of the season.

But things have not gone as planned as they have struggled for goals.

But former Ghana Under-17 star Saddick Adams insists he's not under pressure to deliver the goods for the Ghanaian giants.

“In football we all expect a striker to score and if the striker doesn’t score is a problem,” he said.

“But like the coach said, whoever scores for the team to win, the most important thing is the three points.

“I am here to help. If it happens that I score goals for us to win matches then fine. I don’t want a situation where I score goals but the team doesn’t win matches.”

