Kotoko set to trigger contract extension option for winger Emmanuel Gyamfi

Asante Kotoko are set to trigger the contract extension option of wideman Emmanuel Gyamfi, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

The Porcupine Warriors are facing a slew of contract negotiations over the coming months, with trio Amos Frimpong, Eric Donkoh and Ahmed Adams providing the most concern for the club's supporters.

Gyamfi, 22, has a year left on his current deal after arriving from Wa All Stars two seasons ago.

The Ghanaian giants want to tie the youngster down to a fresh deal before the start of the new season.

The former Ghana Under-17 star scored two goals and provided five assists for the FA Cup champions.

A WHOPPING 10 players are out of contracts at the club, meaning agreements – either for sales or new deals – are needed on an emergency note.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)