Kotoko supporters chief Obeng Sekyere fined GHC2000 over bribery allegations against Aduana Stars owner Nana Agyemang Badu I

Asante Kotoko Ashanti Regional Circles Council Chairman Obeng Sekyere has been slapped with a GHC2000 fine by the Ethics Committee of the Ghana Football Association for leveling bribery allegations against Aduana Stars owner Nana Agyemang Badu I.

The loud-mouth Kotoko supporters chief was caught in the web of unsubstantiated claims against the highly respected lawyer and traditional leader after the Porcupine Warriors lost by a lone goal to Hearts two months ago.

The agitated Kotoko chief alleged that the traditional ruler and a Supreme Court Judge bribed Referee Samuel Sukah to award a dubious penalty against the Porcupine Warriors in their clash with bitterest rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in the week 8 clash of the Ghana Premier League.

The disgruntled Obeng Sekyere in an interview with Time FM in Accra insolently accused the respected traditional leader of influencing the match official to manipulate the results of the said game to ensure his side, Aduana Stars, keep their title hopes alive in the competition.

Despite reports that Obeng Sekyere apologized for his impertinent character and disrespectful conduct, Aduana Stars reported the matter to the Ethics Committee of the FA for necessary sanctions.

The Ethics Committee today slapped the fine on Obeng Sekyere and asked him to write officially to apologise to the Nana Dormaahene copying the committee with the official apology.

It is however not clear whether Obeng Sekyere will be slapped with a defamatory suit by Nana Agyemang Badu I following the decision of the Ethics Committee.

