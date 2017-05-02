Kotoko to announce Richard Arthur signing this week - report

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko are expected to announce the signing of striker Richard Arthur this week.

The Porcupine Warriors are desperate to take the Wa All Stars attacker on loan following their recent struggles.

The Kumasi-based side have simply been poor in front of goal and desperately need to turn their season around.

Multiple media reports are suggesting the club will firm up a deal with Wa All Stars this week to take their striker on loan.

Arthur has raked in five goals for the Premier League champions.

