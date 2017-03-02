Kotoko winger Kwame Boahene fit to face Elmina Sharks on Sunday

Kotoko winger Kwame Boahene is available for selection ahead of the side's clash against Elmina Sharks on Sunday.

The dribbling wizard missed the side's 1-0 win at Ashantigold on Monday due to an injury.

But the former Medeama ace has recovered from the setback after returning to training.

Boahene is the most-fouled player in the Ghanaian top-flight due to wizardly.

He is expected to boost the squad ahead of the tie against the Debutante in Kumasi.