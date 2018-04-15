Kotoro Challenge Cup:  Ashanti Region RFA Chairman institutes 16-club gala for Division Two clubs

The Regional Football Association Chairman of the Ashanti Region, Osei Tutu Agyemang has commenced an exemplary gala competition in the region for Division Two clubs.

The gala which started on Saturday – 14th April, 2018 – will see 16 Division Two clubs in the region taking part.

This follows an earlier gala for Division One clubs in the region which was played in January ahead of the Division One League.

According to the RFA Chairman, the Kotoro Challenge Cup is aimed at strengthening clubs in the region for competitions in the season.

Osei Tutu Agyemang adds that his outfit is emulating the GFA StarTimes Gala played ahead of the start of the league and hopes to make it a consistent feature.

Two days- Saturday and Sunday - will be used for the competition which will see the winner with a trophy, gold plaited medals, footballs and a set of jersey.

The runner up shall also receive the same reward but with silver plaited medals instead of the gold.

The Most Valuable Player of the tournament shall also be rewarded.

Kotoro, as Osei Tutu Agyemang is popularly known, has been hailed by the president of the Ghana FA Kwesi Nyantakyi on several occasions for introducing innovations into the game in the region.

