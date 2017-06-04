Kwadwo Asamoah denied € 350,000 bonus as Juventus lose Champions League final

Kwadwo Asamoah missed out on a bumper € 350,000 winning bonus after his side lost 4-1 to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday in Cardiff.

The Ghana international was an unused substitute as Cristiano Ronaldo scored a double and goals from Casimero and Asensio gave the Spanish giants a record extending 12th Champions League title.

Asamoah and his colleagues had already received €470,000 in bonuses- €270,000 for reaching CL final, €150,000 for the Scudetto win & an additional €50,000 for the Coppa Italia triumph.

Ahead of the final, Dani Alves joked that Juventus players had been promised a Ferrari each by president Andrea Agnelli.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)