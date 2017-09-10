Kwadwo Asamoah plays first competitive match for Juventus after failed Galatasaray move

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah impressed greatly in his first competitive game of the season for Juventus after he failed to move to Galatasaray.

The 28-year old was handed a rare start by manager Allegri against Chievo and he did not disappoint as Juventus recorded a resounding victory.

He was one of the top performers with a rating of 7.4.

Also completed two dribbles, second best on the night, despite starring at left back position.

Asamoah was heavily tipped to leave the Italian champions this summer with Galatasaray showing interest in acquiring his services but the transfer did not materialise despite several attempts by Turkish giants.

